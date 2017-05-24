Kris Jenner Recruits Scott Disick For New Reality Show!

Momager Kris Jenner is branching out and producing a show starring Scott Disick,

the ex of daughter Kourtney Kardashian — and the go-getting media mogul won’t stop there!

Sources said Kris is looking to recruit former lovers and family members to shore up her TV empire.

“Business comes first. If she can come up with an idea for Khloé’s ex Lamar Odom

or one of Kim’s exes, she would do it,” an insider blabbed. “Her kids don’t mind.

They have lived with Kris for a long time and know who she is.

Plus, they would rather have an ex back on TV in a show controlled by their mom than by someone else.”