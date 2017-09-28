Kris Schemes ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff Based On Khloe’s Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is the latest family member to become pregnant, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that momager Kris Jenner is wasting no time cashing in on another Kar-Jenner baby!

“Kris is really pushing for Khloe to do a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff to document her pregnancy,” a source close to the 61-year-old matriarch said.

“She told Khloe that she would even be willing to film it in Cleveland, since that is where she spends most of her time.”

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Caught Holding Hands In Miami

According to the source, the fact that 30-year-old Kardashian’s baby-daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26, lives in Ohio isn’t the only reason why Jenner has set her sights on the Midwest!

“Kris thinks that it would be a nice change to shoot in Ohio because it would hit a completely different demo than what KUWTK viewers are used to,” the insider told Radar.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has used her children’s pregnancies and births to further the family cause. The momager has famously earned major paydays off the past pregnancies of Kim, 37, Kourtney, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 30.

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Butt On Steamy Mexico Trip With Tristan Thompson

“Kris is absolutely through the roof fight now,” the insider added of Jenner, who is also faced with the task of using her 20-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner’s current pregnancy to make some extra income.

“This is like a dream come true for her because more babies means more grandkids and better ratings for their TV show.”

Do you think that Khloe should agree to do a spinoff? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.