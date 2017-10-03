On To The Next: Kris Jenner Cools Off With Corey & Heats Up With Billionaire

Kris Jenner is keeping her options open!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 61-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch has cooled off with boy toy boyfriend Corey Gamble, 36, and is now heating up with Nigerian billionaire Christopher Cunningham.

Although other outlets reported that Jenner had left Gamble for Cunningham, who is worth an estimated $6.2 billion, a source close to Jenner said that isn’t quite the case — yet.

“Kris and Christopher have seen each other a couple of times, including this past August,” the insider revealed.

“But they are definitely not dating. Kris wishes that she was with him and has been trying her hardest to wrangle him in, but the distance between them makes their relationship virtually impossible.”

However, it seems that things have definitely cooled off between Jenner and Gamble, who has not been pictured on the momager’s Instagram in almost a year!

“Kris and Corey have more of a business and sex-based relationship than anything else. She is more like his sugar mama and the two of them have an understanding that it is not something that they will get serious about.”

“Kris is just so driven by by her own wealth and power and everything will come second to that,” the insider added.

“They are both getting what they want out of this relationship and he is still working for the family in regards to security.”

