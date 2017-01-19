Another Split?! Kourtney Erupts On Scott Over Dubai Disappearance

Scott Disick‘s return from Dubai earlier this week was not a happy homecoming, RadarOnline.com has learned. Despite his recent reunion with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, an insider told Radar that Disick and the KUWTK star are more estranged than ever after his latest bad behavior.

As Radar reported, Disick, 33, went MIA during his recent trip to Dubai – where he was supposed to be escorting pregnant Kourtney’s superstar sister, Kim Kardashian, on a business trip. And Kourtney wasn’t happy.

Said the insider, “Kourtney let Scott have it when he returned home! It seems like she just can’t trust Scott anymore.”

In typical Disick fashion, however, the insider said that Disick tried to deflect the blame onto Kourtney’s sister, Kim!

“Scott thinks that Kim really threw him under the bus because she was the one that begged him to go to Dubai in the first place,” the insider said.

