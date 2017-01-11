BREAKING NEWS: Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Baby #4

Keeping up with the Kardashians stars Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, are expecting their fourth child together, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned!

“Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester,” a family insider revealed, noting that the eldest Kardashian sister is so early along in the pregnancy, she’s only telling very close friends.

As Radar reported, Kardashian, 37, and Disick, 33 — who are already the parents to Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1 — have been actively trying to get pregnant since reigniting their on-again, off-again relationship last year. Disick infamously cheated on her in the summer of 2015, and then checked into rehab.

But after romantic trips to Nantucket, Miami, and Aspen, Colorado, together, the source revealed that they are “definitely back together” and that Disick IS the father of Kardashian’s unborn baby!

“They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now,” said the source.

Prior to their reconciliation, however, Kardashian was playing the field with young hot male model, Younes Bendjima, a move that insiders said made Disick incredibly jealous!

But according to another source, Daddy Disick won back his lady love in the best way he knew how — with his wallet!

“Scott bought Kourtney a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds and she really loved it,” said the source.

“He has also been showering her with flowers and has even started writing ‘rhymes’ for her. He doesn’t call it poetry, but that’s what it is.”

