Kourtney Kardashian Photoshopped Butt Pics After Kim’s Cellulite Fiasco, Expert Claims

Kourtney Kardashian is frequently touted as the realest member of her plastic family, but on the heels of her sister Kim’s embarrassing cellulite fiasco, she’s gone to extremes to make sure her own lumps and bumps don’t end up plastered all over the internet!

During a recent girls’ trip to Mexico, Kourt wowed her Instagram followers with a pic of her pert derriere. However, there was just one problem — according to celebrity photographer and photoshop expert Alan Barry, the pic had been totally photoshopped!

“Her upper left back has been edited in to a perfectly straight line,” Barry explained. “Both of her butt cheeks have been heavily edited, and badly at that, to remove all evidence of any kind of cellulite or marks. I would think they would learn by now.”

Indeed, it is far from Kourtney’s first offense when it comes to badly botching her booty edits. As Radar reported last year, she shared a hot tub photo in Iceland, which had also been altered to smooth out her backside.

