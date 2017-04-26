Wet & Wild Skinny Dipping! Kourtney Kardashian Rolls Around NAKED In Mexico Pool

Kourtney Kardashian‘s Mexican birthday getaway just hit the maximum level of wet and wild!

After videos featuring nipple clamps and sex toys alongside sister Kim, the 38-year-old mother of three posted a NSFW video of herself rolling around naked in a shallow pool.

The clip was shot from a distance and blurred over, but it’s obvious Kourt was naked from head to toe.

When your friend stay naked A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Later, the star posted a sexy rear-view photo to Instagram with a lyrical reference caption: “This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico.”

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

One thing’s for sure, this girls trip is nothing short of down and dirty!

Girls Trip A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

