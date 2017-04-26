NSFW Video

Wet & Wild Skinny Dipping! Kourtney Kardashian Rolls Around NAKED In Mexico Pool

Is the star getting out of control?

Kourtney Kardashian‘s Mexican birthday getaway just hit the maximum level of wet and wild!

After videos featuring nipple clamps and sex toys alongside sister Kim, the 38-year-old mother of three posted a NSFW video of herself rolling around naked in a shallow pool.

The clip was shot from a distance and blurred over, but it’s obvious Kourt was naked from head to toe.

Later, the star posted a sexy rear-view photo to Instagram with a lyrical reference caption: “This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico.”

One thing’s for sure, this girls trip is nothing short of down and dirty!

