Wet & Wild Skinny Dipping! Kourtney Kardashian Rolls Around NAKED In Mexico Pool

Kourtney Kardashian‘s Mexican birthday getaway just hit the maximum level of wet and wild!
After videos featuring nipple clamps and sex toys alongside sister Kim, the 38-year-old mother of three posted a NSFW video of herself rolling around naked in a shallow pool.
PHOTOS: It’s On! Kim Kardashian In Weight Loss War With Kourtney & Khloe
The clip was shot from a distance and blurred over, but it’s obvious Kourt was naked from head to toe.
Later, the star posted a sexy rear-view photo to Instagram with a lyrical reference caption: “This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico.”
One thing’s for sure, this girls trip is nothing short of down and dirty!
PHOTOS: Kourtney & Scott Spotted Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.