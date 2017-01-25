Fed Up! Kourtney Considers Legal Options After Scott’s Wild Behavior

Now that Scott Disick has wormed his way back into Kourtney Kardashian’s life, her lawyers are taking no chances and are pushing the reality star to force her formerly estranged ex to sign an ironclad prenup.

“Scott will never be able to make up for leaving her and his subsequent partying,” an insider told Radar. “Things were so nasty there for a while that she was scared he would try and take the kids.”

As Radar reported, Kardashian, 37, and Disick, 33, may be back together, but their volatile relationship is already showing signs of some major cracks.

Disick, who has done several stints in rehab, recently showed up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah after a blowout fight with Kardashian and he seemed to be sliding back into his bad boy behavior — including throwing a wild hot tub party attended by a bevy of women.

“Kourtney was hoping he wouldn’t try to create problems again, but her lawyers want him to sign on the dotted line just in case,” said the insider. “Only after he does will she even start to think about if they have a future together or not as husband and wife.”

