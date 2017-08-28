So Fake! Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Plan ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Storylines

Kim Zolciak’s face isn’t the only thing that’s fake! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former RHOA star’s spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy, is phony too!

“The series is pretty much pre-planned and approved by Kim and Kroy [Biermann] as they are talent and executive producers,” an insider told Radar.

But, the insider was quick to note that Kim, 39, and her husband Kroy, 31, did not plan “when Kash was attacked by the family dog and when Kim’s parents reached out to Brielle.”

“Those are actual moments that producers had no part of, but added into the storyline,” the insider said.

Radar exclusively reported that this season would focus on 5-year-old Kash’s traumatic incident and aftermath.

The 12-episode show will also feature the family’s trip to Italy, as well as Kim’s attempts to build Kashmere into a global beauty brand. Brielle’s boyfriend Michael Kopech will make appearances as well.

Finally, Kim and Kroy’s vow renewal wraps the season up.

Kim made $80,000 per episode this season, while Kroy only brought home $20,000. Brielle, 20, is the only Biermann child to score a paycheck — but hers is only $7,500 per episode. Kim also receives compensation from filming as a friend of the Housewives for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Brielle doesn’t make a dime for her appearances.

