Once Tinseltown’s golden girl, lighting up movie classics like Picnic and Vertigo, Kim Novak recently bared her tragic secret — she’s battling severe mental illness.

“I’m bipolar,” she says, “more of the depression than the mania part.” Kim’s once-stunning looks have been marred by horrific plastic surgery.

Her unnaturally rigid face shocked fans at the 2014 Oscars when she came on stage to present an award. “Kim Novak or the Joker? You decide,” read one internet post.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who did not treat the star, notes: “It’s fitting Ms. Novak presented an animation award

for Frozen since her face appeared to be just that.” Kim, 84, quit Hollywood to raise horses and paint,

eventually moving to Oregon with her second husband, Robert Malloy, 77. In 2000, a fire partially destroyed their ranch.

A year later, three men robbed it. She was badly injured in a 2006 riding accident and was treated for breast cancer in 2010.

But Kim has few regrets. “I wasn’t cut out for Hollywood. I’ve chosen the right path,” she says.