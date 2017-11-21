Inside Kim Kardashian’s Nasty Split From BFF & Assistant Stephanie Shepherd

Kim Kardashian is no longer keeping up with her longtime assistant and right-hand woman Stephanie Shepherd — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned all the juicy details inside the nasty split!

“Kim is telling people that she fired Stephanie because she lacked the mental capacity play a larger role in her brand. But in actuality nothing could be further from the truth,” said source close to Shepherd, who once worked for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi and choreographer Mikey Minden.

According to Shepherd’s pal, “Stephanie was tired of being talked to like she was beneath Kim, and she could never do anything for herself because Kim would beg her to stay and work for days on end.”

The breaking point came when Shepherd recently asked for a raise from her millionaire boss, the insider claimed.

“Steph asked her for a raise, but Kim told her no. She knows that there is no one that will put up with Kim’s fake B.S. more than she would!”

As fans know, in recent years Shepherd became best friends with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and the two even referred to each other as “wifey” in social media shots.

The source claimed the close relationship drove Kim crazy with jealousy.

“Kim thought that her family liked Steph more than they even liked her sometimes, and she hated that,” the insider claimed. “Kourtney and Kendall became super close with her and so did Kris, who said that Steph was like a daughter to her.”

“Stephanie was really tired of living inside their fake bubble and she wanted a real life again.”

And it seems that she got just that, as Shepherd has been posting updates on her new life on Instagram, including this photo in New York City.

live from new york A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

Do you think that Stephanie Shepherd was wrong to leave the Kardashian kingdom? Sound off in the comments below.

