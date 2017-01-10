Kim Kardashian Driver Arrested In Connection To Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian’s chauffeur is among the 17 arrested in connection with her traumatic armed robbery in Paris last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Le Monde, the driver was the last person to transport the reality star before the October 3 heist. Police are currently investigating whether he passed information along to the thieves.

As Radar readers know, the wife of Yeezy rapper, Kanye West, 39 , was robbed in Paris last October for nearly $11 million worth of jewelry. For weeks, there were no suspects. But now, several individuals ranging from age 23 to 73 were picked up in the Paris area.

As reported, French officers have detained the possible suspects in the armed robbery of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star.

Three people involved are women, and one 72-year-old man, who has been identified in French reports as “Pierre B,” is believed to be involved in organizing the crime. Two of the people in police custody were seen in Antwerp, Belgium, where police think the stolen gems were taken.

Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV that his client is “very happy, very satisfied and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”

Meanwhile, the star returned to social media fully for the first time earlier this month, sharing family photos of West and their two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.

