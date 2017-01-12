Four More Suspects Released In Kim Kardashian Robbery Probe

French police released four more suspects in the Kim Kardashian robbery investigation Wednesday night, but continue to keep Gary Madar, the 27-year-old brother of the chauffeur she used the night of the heist, in custody with nine others still in question.

As Radar reported, authorities have extracted confessions from more than one individual involved with the robbery, despite many of the nearly twenty suspects being released this week.

Meanwhile, Kardashian announced Wednesday night that she’s jetting off to Dubai to help with a masterclass on Friday alongside her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

The reality star was accompanied by none other than Scott Disick for the trip.

This will be the KUWTK star’s first public appearance since the fallout of her robbery and husband Kanye West‘s hospitalization.

But the scars from her experience still remain. Appearing on the TODAY show Thursday morning sister Khloe revealed that Kim’s ordeal was “traumatizing” and “terrifying” but “that’s when you get down on your knees and you pray and thank the Lord that nothing worse happened.”

