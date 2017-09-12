Baby Blues! ‘Irresponsible’ Kim & Kanye At Each Other’s Throats Amid Surrogate Drama

Kim Kardashian may be publicly voicing her excitement about having another baby on the way, but behind the scenes it’s chaos at the home she shares with Kanye West!

“Their marriage is still shaky as hell, so the notion they’re ready for another baby— maybe even more than one — is so irresponsible and downright crazy,” an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“Kim has meltdowns every day taking care of their kids,” Saint, 1, and North, 4, “who aren’t the types of kids who’ll accept being dumped with a nanny.”

As Radar reported, Kanye, 40, and 36-year-old Kardashian have been sleeping in separate bedrooms, amid what should be the happy news they’re expecting a baby via surrogate early next year.

“The big problem is that she and Kanye don’t communicate about parenting, it just happens organically and that means Kim gets dumped with most of the day-to-day responsibility,” said the insider of the couple’s major issues behind closed doors.

“He’s still vulnerable and stressed-out with work, so she carries the burden,” continued the source.

“Adding another child into the mix is surely going to push them over the edge.”

