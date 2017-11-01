Kashing In! Kim & Kanye Go On INSANE Shopping Spree After Signing Million Dollar Deal

The ink hasn’t dried on the new big money deal to continue Keeping Up With the Kardashians for another five seasons, but Kim and Kanye West are already blowing those lucrative paychecks, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“They’ve always been cavalier about their spending, but this is getting outrageous,” an insider told Radar. “Kim dropped more $50 thousand on new designer dresses and accessories, and close to a million on new hand stitched bedding for their bedroom.”

As Radar readers know, KUWTK momamger Kris Jenner and family recently re-upped with the show through 2019 for a cool $150 million dollars.

And Kim, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, has been busy buying herself some pricey presents, as she and Kanye, 40, prepare for their third baby.

“She just decided she wanted all new fixtures in their home, which will set them back a few thousand,” the source revealed. “She’s re-thinking the new baby’s nursery now.”

Kim, who takes home a reported $51 million dollars for exposing her private life to cameras, doesn’t seem to be too concerned about being a wealthy target, even though her fancy Bel Air home was recently robbed.

And she’s still said to be emotionally scarred from being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.

“She’s still buying really expensive jewelry even though she won’t flaunt it in public or social media,” the source confirmed. “Kanye’s no better – he’s bought himself a new Rolex watch and is shopping for a new Rolls Royce.”

