Kim On Crumbling Marriage To Kanye: ‘We Did Absolutely Nothing’ For Our Anniversary

In a tell-all interview with Allure, Kim Kardashian admitted she and husband Kanye West did “absolutely nothing” for their anniversary, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The news comes amid the couple’s intense backlash over their allegedly plummeting relationship.

“We don’t do gifts,” she said in her interview. “We just did absolutely nothing [for our anniversary]. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept.”

“You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did,” Kardashian, 36, added.

The queen of Instagram, reality TV and California then claimed that she doesn’t even “like presents anymore,” but it could it be she is just trying to cover up a deeper issue inside her marriage with West?

As Radar previously reported, West, 40, was recently caught in a shocking drug scandal related to his mental breakdown and hospitalization.

Chilling footage the rapper filmed before his breakdown was found earlier this month. The star’s lawyer Howard King however claimed it would not be leaked, as it could ruin West’s career, and “more importantly, destroy his marriage.”

