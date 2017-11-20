Jealous Much? Kim Kardashian Envious Pregnant Surrogate Is Stealing Her Spotlight!

Kim Kardashian is moaning to friends that she wishes she could trade places with her surrogate, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively, because the pregnant woman is said to be getting all the attention!

“Whenever she’s with Kanye all he wants to know about is the surrogate who’s carrying their child,” an insider told Radar. “He rarely asks about Kim herself anymore.”

As Radar readers are well aware, Kardashian, 37, is expecting a baby via surrogate. And thanks to a recent slip of the tongue, we now know for sure it’s a girl!

“Kim loved the attention she would get from her husband – and everyone – when she was pregnant, but now people seem to be forgetting she’s about to be a mom again,” the source added.

The reality star even threw herself a lavish, pink-themed baby shower over the weekend, and made sure cameras were clicking to capture every moment of it.

And it seems with the baby due sometime around the New Year, friends say there is something Kimmy misses just as much as all the TLC.

“She also makes thinly veiled jokes about missing being pregnant because it was the only time in her adult life she’s been able to stop dieting,” the source reveals. “Now she knows she’ll never be able to binge on junk food again.”

