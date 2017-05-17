Khloe Kardashian Caught Holding Suspicious Cigarette In Costa Rica — On Camera!

Khloe Kardashian was caught holding a suspicious cigarette on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians while the family vacationed in Costa Rica .

The 32-year-old, a proclaimed non-smoker, appeared to be carrying a marijuana joint in one scene, raising eyebrows online.

However, according to reports, producers for the E! show seemed unfazed by the moment.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been spotted puffing on a suspicious cigarette. In 2014, she was spotted smoking something similar in a nightclub with then-hookup The Game.

In the past, the star’s rep insisted she was smoking a “Hookah stick, which is tobacco free. It’s called a Phantom Smoke.”]

