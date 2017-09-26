Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s baby, multiple sources close to the situation revealed exclusively to US Weekly.

Kardashian, 33, is said to be three months along in her pregnancy with Thompson, 26, whom the reality star began dating only one year ago while she was still legally married to Lamar Odom.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center already has one child of his own — 9-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe’s pregnancy comes on the heels of bombshell news her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott. Eldest sister Kim Kardashian is also gearing up to welcome her third bundle of joy with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

