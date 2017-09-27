Khloe Kardashian ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ Over Shock Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian hid behind dark sunglasses in her first public outing since news broke that she and NBA star Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together — and for good reason!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from a KUWTK family insider that the 33-year-old beauty “can’t stop crying” over the fact that she is going to be a mommy.

“This is a dream come true for Khloe, and everyone in the family is just so happy for her,” the source said.

Although she is in the early stages of the pregnancy with Thompson, 26 –—who is the father to a baby boy, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, 27 — Kardashian is already having some intense cravings, the insider dished.

“Khloe is just really excited that she finally gets to eat whatever she wants without worrying about her weight,” the source told Radar.

Kardashian’s two sisters, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kim Kardashian, 37, made headlines when it was revealed they also have babies on the way.

But for Khloe, who tried numerous times to conceive with ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 37, this is an especially exciting time, since she’s struggled with fertility issues for so long.

“Khloe has wanted this for ten years and no one deserves it more,” the insider said.

