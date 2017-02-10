‘It’s A Good Day!’ Khloe Kardashian Officially Drops Lamar Odom’s Last Name

So long, Lamar! Khloe Kardashian celebrated dropping Odom’s last name in party-girl fashion — with a drivers license-shaped cake.

The 32-year-old’s assistants and sister Kim surprised her with the treat, presenting it with lit candles in ceremonious fashion.

“You guys, look what Khloe’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport without her old last name. It’s her new last name,” Kim shared in a Snapchat video, revealing the cake which read “Happy Name Change!” in frosting.

“It’s a good day!” Khloe said in the background of another snap video, clearly happy to be rid of Odom for good.

As Radar readers know, Odom and Kardashian finalized their divorce in December after the KUWTK star spent many months helping the former NBA player recover from his nearly-fatal overdose in October 2015.

For the last several weeks, Khloe has been busy dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, while Lamar has attempted to win her back in pleading TV interviews.

Meanwhile, on Thursday’s episode of Kardashian’s hit new show, Revenge Body, the 32-year-old revealed new details of her doomed marriage to a contestant whose husband abruptly left her after she gained weight.

“You are like my twin soul. I was very much the same. I wanted to be with [ex-husband] Lamar, and I wanted to do everything. I never missed a home basketball game,” Kardashian said.

Now, Khloe is clearly on top!

