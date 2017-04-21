Khloé Kardashian Dropping $50,000 A Week On Her Man

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romance continues to heat up —

but it has her credit cards on overdrive!

An insider tells Radar that the reality star “feels like she needs to drop big bucks”

in order to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers star happy — which has led to her spending more than $50,000 a week

on fancy jewelry, ritzy dinners and a bottomless supply of booze for him — and even for his friends!

“If she keeps this up, she’ll go broke,” says the insider, who adds that Khloé also shells out for private jets

when she flies to visit the Ohio-based athlete. “Tristan makes way more than she does,

but he never spends a dime. It’s completely lopsided.”

Well, they don’t call her “Khlomoney” for nothing!