Kevin Spacey Slammed By Josh Lucas For Inappropriate Flirting: It Really Messed Me Up

On the heels of Anthony Rapp and Tony Montana‘s shocking sexual assault claims against Kevin Spacey, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the two men aren’t the only people to have fallen victim of the actor’s alleged misconduct. In a bombshell reveal, a source tells Radar Spacey’s been known to also prey on straight men, including actor Josh Lucas — who was so horrified by the uncomfortable encounter that he held it in for a whole 15 years, until he mustered up enough courage to confront the disgraced star!

Lucas, 46, was attending a House of Cards premiere after party at the The Spotted Pig in NYC when Spacey, 58, walked in with a full entourage of agents and assistants.

The Sweet Home Alabama star was said to be on a mission to come face-to-face with Spacey that night, according to Radar‘s informant. “Josh is slowly getting closer to Kevin as the night is progressing. He finally gets next to Kevin and says, ‘I don’t know if you remember me, but you hit on me 15 years ago and it really messed me up.'”

Spacey’s reaction was scornful as he sneered, “Oh that’s interesting” before giving his agent a look and his entourage all got up to promptly leave. “Kevin just walked right out with nothing more to say,” recalls the insider.

Spacey came under fire earlier this week when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually assaulting him during a Broadway show after party in 1986 when he was 14.

Two days later, in an interview with RadarOnline.com, filmmaker and director Tony Montana also accused Spacey of groping him.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar of a 2003 encounter at Los Angeles hotspot Coronet Pub. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Just hours after Rapp came clean, Spacey released a statement, saying: “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He added, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

