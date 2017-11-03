Kevin Spacey Secretly ‘Obsessed’ With ‘House Of Cards’ Costar Amid Sex Assault Claims

As sexual assault allegations continue to hammer down on Kevin Spacey, a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that not only has the star been accused of misconduct on young men, but he’s also preyed on straight married men!

According to a source close to the actor, Spacey is “obsessed” with married, straight House of Cards costar Nathan Darrow, who plays Secret Service agent Edward Meechum on the show.

A role in a touring production of Richard III with Spacey led to Darrow’s casting in the role of Meechum.

Now, the behind-the-scenes source revealed, “Kevin is in love with Nathan, from the first day they met.”

The source said Spacey was so madly head-over-heels with the actor that he would get jealous when his wife would visit her husband while on tour of Richard III.

“Kevin use to trash his dressing room whenever Nathan’s wife would come visit them on tour,” said the insider.

His secret obsession got so heated he even had HOA producers write in a scene so he could kiss him, claims the insider. “Kevin had them write in the three-way scene so he could finally make out with Nathan. Not only that, Kevin invited Nathan’s wife to set for the filming of that scene. He said it was to make ‘Nathan more comfortable,’ but it was really to taunt her. Kevin had them do the scene two dozen times, at least, some of the takes going on longer than what was written.”

Spacey came under fire earlier this week when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually assaulting him during a Broadway show after party in 1986 when he was 14.

Two days later, in an interview with RadarOnline.com, filmmaker and director Tony Montana also accused Spacey of groping him.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar of a 2003 encounter at Los Angeles hotspot Coronet Pub. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Just hours after Rapp came clean, Spacey released a statement, saying: “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He added, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

As Radar also previously reported exclusively, according to sources, straight actor Josh Lucas confronted Spacey during a House of Cards premiere after party in which he told the actor, “I don’t know if you remember me, but you hit on me 15 years ago and it really messed me up.” Spacey allegedly turned his nose up to Lucas’ confrontation and left the venue immediately.

