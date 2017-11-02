Where’s Marc? Kenya Moore Confesses Shocking Wedding Secret On ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore is a married woman, but RadarOnline.com has learned that she’s still not living with her husband!

The reality star, 46, revealed to Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes that the newlywed couple hasn’t moved in together yet – and Marc Daly won’t shack up in Moore Manor! Radar reported that it took years for the former beauty queen to completely renovate the mansion.

“Ghosts have been walking around in there,” she told the women over cocktails. “I want a new life.”

Still, Bailey, 50, seemed to be thrilled for her RHOA costar, saying: “Kenya, I just want to say, congratulations! I’m so friggin’ happy for you. Cheers to Mr. and Mrs. Baby!”

“For a life of happiness and no drama, thank you very much,” Moore laughed.

Leakes wasn’t as thrilled for Moore, prompting her to explain their wedding to her and Bailey.

“We eloped!” she said. “I didn’t invite anybody. I wanted to have my dad there, but I knew that if he said the wrong thing — and I know my husband —“

“it would mess up everything,” Leakes, 49, interrupted.

“My husband and I met months ago when I visited one of his restaurants in New York,” Moore later admitted in a confessional. “And I didn’t have any idea, 7 months later, that I’d be walking down the aisle with the man of my dreams. I have a fairytale ending and that’s all I ever wanted.”

Radar reported that Moore tied the knot with Brooklyn-based restaurateur Daly in June in a private ceremony. Producers were furious that they weren’t informed of her nuptials, and she began filming later than her costars as a result of her contract negotiations.

