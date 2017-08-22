Marriage Fakery! ‘RHOA’ Cast Accuses Kenya Of Sham Wedding

Kenya Moore is on the outs with her RHOA costars — and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal her new man, Marc Daly, is in the middle of the feud!

“The RHOA cast believes Kenya’s wedding to Marc Daly is illegitimate,” an insider told Radar.

“Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year,” the insider added. “After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

“At a recent taping, the RHOA cast grilled Kenya about the details of her relationship and why she chose to wed after being single for so long,” the insider said. “The group consensus is that her marriage was never recorded and that she does not have a wedding license. Kenya feels the entire ordeal was instigated by Kim in retaliation for their blow-up at Sheree’s housewarming party last year, where she took shots at her husband, Kroy.”

“Additionally, Kenya confronted Nene, who did not come to her defense regarding the rumors, causing a rift between the two,” the insider concluded. “Nene has made it very clear this season she is not tolerating anyone who steps out of line with her during filming. Thus far, she’s had intense spats with both Kenya and Porsha.”

Moore, 46, tied the knot with restauranteur Daly in St. Lucia this June. The cameras were not rolling at the time — and none of her cast mates were there to witness their vows. Producers were furious with the beauty queen over the stunt, and she used that to her advantage in contract negotiations.

Zolciak, 39, has been at odds with Moore since Whitfield’s party last season, and the two got into a fight over her wedding to kick off the season at Leakes’ white party. Moore fought back by taking jabs at Zolciak’s plastic surgery.

