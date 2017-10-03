Kenya To Be ‘Phased Out’ Of RHOA By Angry Execs: ‘She Refuses To Share Her Real Life’

Kenya Moore is finally losing her peach, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Kenya didn’t quit, but she is being disciplined and producers brought in Eva Marcille as a supporting cast member in her absence,” an insider told Radar.

“Producers are paying her a massive salary to share her authentic life with the viewers and she refuses to do so,” the insider added, noting that cameras were banned from her June wedding to Marc Daly.

“She will be fined by not getting paid for the trip episodes,” the insider said after reports surfaced that she was kicked off the Barcelona cast vacation. “She is going to be phased out of the show.”

Moore, 46, responded to the reports on Instagram after Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield departed. Kim Zolciak stayed behind to promote her spinoff,Don’t Be Tardy.

The former beauty queen has been at odds with the RHOA cast and crew since she became a wife, and hasn’t been able to come to a resolution.

“She’s trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract,” an insider previously told Radar. “The network feels as though she’s using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as Nene.”

