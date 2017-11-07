Kenya Moore’s Husband Will Never Appear On ‘RHOA’ – And She Won’t Be Invited Back!

Kenya Moore will lose her peach if her husband doesn’t film for RHOA, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Marc [Daly] will not appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10,” an insider told Radar. “He refused to sign the appearance release and he even declined the producers’ attempt to lure him in for a few scenes with compensation.”

“They will mention Marc often throughout the show this season,” the insider noted, adding that Moore, 46, “is very unlikely to be invited back” for season 11.

“Kenya is the first Real Housewife in the history of the format to hide their spouse from the show,” the insider added. “Even though Bravo execs were left in the dark about her nuptials, they made multiple efforts to accommodate Kenya throughout taping in the hopes that she would introduce her husband on-camera when she felt comfortable.”

“Her lack of cooperation and choice to keep her husband away from the show hurts her because she does not have anything compelling going on in her life this season,” the insider said. “This season will showcase how Kenya’s lack of transparency on her new relationship puts a strain on her dynamic with the group as they question the legitimacy of her union.”

“Due to Kenya’s unwillingness to showcase the progression of her relationship this season, RHOA friends Kim Zolciak and Eva Marcille will gain additional screen time,” the insider concluded.

Moore tied the knot with Daly in June ahead of filming for RHOA. Sources told Radar that Bravo was furious that they weren’t invited to film the ceremony, and she was forced to renegotiate her contract after the nuptials.

The former beauty queen then decided to skip the cast trip, and was penalized for missing the episodes taking place in Barcelona.

Producers finally decided to give her the axe on the editing room floor and bring in America’s Next Top Model winner Marcille, 33, in October.

