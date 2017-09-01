Blake Griffin Warned By Clippers Execs: Kendall Jenner Is Not Welcome Here!

It’s only been a two weeks since Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were first romantically linked, but the reality star is already causing trouble for the professional baller, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Griffin’s Clippers bosses are up in arms worried that their star player’s performance will be negatively affected by his new love interest. He’s been “warned that his new relationship with Kendall better not affect his form this season,” a pal spills to Radar.

“He’s not telling anyone yet whether they’re actually together, but Clippers bosses have told him that regardless, she’s not welcome to crash their locker room and distract everyone with the Kardashian circus,” says a source. “They saw what happened to [former Clipper] Lamar Odom when he was with Khloe [Kardashian] and they are not having that from their marquee player.”

“Not to mention everyone feels sorry for his longtime partner Brynn, who everyone knows and loves” the informant dishes. “They can’t imagine how she must be feeling right now having the father of her children linked to a Kardashian.”

