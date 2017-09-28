‘He’s Hurting Me!’ Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Charged With Battery After Slapping Fan

Kendall Jenner‘s new boyfriend’s baby mama drama is the least of her worries! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Blake Griffith‘s violent past when he was charged with battery in 2014.

In a police report obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Los Angeles Clippers basketball player was charged with battery after an alleged incident on October 19, 2014 at TAO Nightclub.

READ THE BOMBSHELL POLICE REPORT!

Victim Daniel Schuman took a photo of the crowd at the Las Vegas hotspot. When Griffin saw the flash from the camera, he allegedly reached over the velvet rope and grabbed Schuman’s phone with his right hand.

“Griffith squeezed hard until Schuman let go of the phone,” the reporting officer wrote. “Griffin then placed his left hand around the side of Schuman’s neck and squeezed hard until Schuman let go of the phone.”

While squeezing his neck, the athlete allegedly began verbally threatening Schuman to give him the phone “or else.” When he got hold of the phone, he began going through it.

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Bares Her Boobs In A See-Through Top In Paris

“Griffin then grabbed the side of Schuman’s neck again and told him to leave the club,” the report read. “TAO security officer arrived and Griffin switched his grip from Schuman’s neck to his right forearm.”

Griffith continued to verbally threaten him and then handed the phone back to Schuman. Although the security officer tried to escort him from the club. Griffith still had a grip on his arm.

“Schuman started, ‘He is hurting me,'” the report continued. “Griffith then let go of Schuman’s arm and stated, “Get the f**k out of the club.’ Then Griffin slapped Schuman on the right side of the face with an open hand.”

PHOTOS: Acne Attack! Makeup-Free Kendall Jenner Tries To Hide Major Breakout

Schuman filled out a report with security. He waited 14 hours before calling the police because he was “scared.” There were no visible injuries on the victim at that time.

According to court papers obtained from Clerk County Justice Court, the case was dismissed.

Jenner, 21, was linked to Griffin, 28, earlier this month.

Griffin’s ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron, who he shares two children with, moved out of their Pacific Palisades mansion on September 26. According to Us Weekly, the couple ended their years-long relationship in July.

Do you think Jenner should be worried? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.