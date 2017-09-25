Reality TV Curse? Kelly Dodd & Hubby Michael In Therapy After Shocking 911 Call

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon and David Beador aren’t the only ones having some serious marital issues right now!

In what may be the most classic case of the “pot calling the kettle black,” RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned Kelly Dodd, 46 – who has spent the entire season criticizing several co-star’s broken marriages – is desperately trying to save her own crumbling marriage to hubby of 13 years, Michael!

“Kelly and Michael are in couple’s therapy right now and they are really hoping to fix things,” a source close to the Dodds said.

And it couldn’t come at a better time, as the insider dished that “Kelly’s on-camera fights with her co-stars are nothing compared to the battles she gets in with Michael at home!”

In July, Kelly revealed to her co-stars that she was once separated from Michael for two years and came very close to filing for divorce!

Ironically, that SAME month, police were called to the couple’s Newport Beach home three times in six days!

Several weeks later, on August 6, police visited the dramatic duo’s home again after someone placed a 911 call from a cell phone!

But the fact that Kelly and Michael were visited by the police 11 times this year isn’t all that shocking to those who know them well!

In 2014, the boozy brunette was forced to attend 10 Alcoholic Anonymous meetings and six months of therapy after being hit with a protective order following a domestic dispute with her husband. Luckily, she obliged and the order was dismissed.

Do you think that Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd will fall victim to the reality TV couple’s curse? Sound off in the comments.

