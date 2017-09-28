Broken! Kelly Dodd Secretly Estranged From Family Amid Divorce With Michael

Kelly Dodd won’t be able to lean on her family for support during her divorce from Michael, as RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the RHOC star hasn’t spoken to her mom or brother in months!

“She hasn’t spoken to her mom or brother since July,” an insider told Radar, noting that they had been feuding for months prior to the estrangement.

“They found out about the divorce online,” the insider added. “They weren’t surprised though. She’s said she was going to divorce him for five years and she always said she wanted to get a divorce when they sold the house.”

Kelly and Michael’s Newport Beach, Calif. mansion was first put on the market in summer 2016, but was taken off and listed again in March of this year.

Radar exclusively reported that the cops were called to the house of horrors 11 times since the home was put back on the market, with six visits coming in just three days this July! Kelly, 42, revealed that she was ready to divorce her husband days after Radar published the Newport Beach Police Department call log.

They couple attempted to fix their issues in couple’s therapy, but they couldn’t revive their “volatile” relationship for a second time. She previously filed for divorce in 2012, but told her RHOC costars on an episode last year that she called it off because the process was a “nightmare.”

Radar uncovered her secret divorce files and learned that Michael accused Kelly of ditching their daughter to party and tried to get a restraining order against her. The case was dropped after she attended 10 Alcoholics anonymous classes. There hasn’t been a new filing in the case since 2014.

Her family doesn’t feel sorry for the reality star though, as insiders told Radar that they think “she needs some serious therapy for her them to talk to her again!”

