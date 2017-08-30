Nicole’s Nightmare! Keith’s Bandmate Spills Secrets On Troubled Star’s Drug Craze

Country superstar Keith Urban’s dark drug past is revealed in a new tell-all book that has friends fearing for the future of his marriage with star Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The explosive exposé, Fake News, was penned by Vernon Rust, Urban’s former pal and ’90s bandmate, who spent 14 years homeless and addicted to crack — while Urban, now 49, found massive worldwide success and a fairy-tale life with his movie star bride!

According to Rust, Urban abused cocaine, heroin, crack, methadone and marijuana while recording and playing with their band, The Ranch.

“We lived in the studio. We did a lot of coke and … stayed up for days,” wrote Rust, who claimed they once burned through $320,000 worth of drugs during a single “epic” binge!

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer entered rehab for the third time in 2006, shortly after marrying Kidman, and credited her for his sobriety, but pals worried revelations about his wild drug days could shatter their bond.

“Keith has gotten used to having his past come back to haunt him, but these revelations are on another level,” an insider snitched.

“Keith is constantly fighting off those demons,” Urbans’s former Nashville drug dealer David Dobson said just last year.

