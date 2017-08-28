‘Idol’ Execs Fear Katy Perry Will Be ‘Total Dud’ After Disastrous VMA Gig

Katy Perry underwhelmed fans when she stumbled through a series of awkward moments while hosting the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that behind the scenes ABC and American Idol head honchos fear they’ve made a very pricey mistake!

“They are paying her $25 million and she was a total dud [on the VMAs],” an insider explained.

“No one ever auditioned her for the new Idol job and they are freaking out that they hired someone who is terrible on live television.”

As Radar reported, Idol executives were already trying to figure out how to make sure Perry was going to be worth their massive investment.

ABC wants “a more modulated and thoughtful Katy,” a source had said of the 32-year-old singer.

“It’s not like they’re asking her to change her hairstyle or revise her style team, but they are asking her not to upstage the contestants the way some past judges, especially Mariah Carey, had the tendency to do.”

