Musical Mayhem! Katy Perry Launches New Feud With Taylor Swift

Fans watched with anticipation to see if Katy Perry and Taylor Swift would put to rest their bitter feud while they were both at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that instead of making peace, the pair’s rivalry has been ratcheted up to a whole new level!

“Katy refused to introduce Taylor Swift’s video,” an insider told Radar of Swift’s new video for her latest single, “Look What You made Me Do.”

“The video played right after commercial and after it end they did not go back to the host, which was the original plan.”

The reason?

“Katy wanted nothing to do with Taylor!” said the insider.

As Radar reported, it had appeared Perry, 32, was walking back her infamous dislike of 27-year-old Swift.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Perry recently said on the Thrive Global podcast.

“I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her.”

