Jon & Kate Plus Cops! Police Called During Explosive Custody Fight

Jon and Kate plus the cops!

The Gosselin parents got into an ugly fight with each other “over the custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters,” and the police were called on the warring reality stars.

“The call came in at 1:10 this afternoon for a verbal domestic argument … over the custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters,” the Wyomissing Police Department spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

The embattled parents divorced in 2009, after Jon was caught cheating on Kate with multiple women.

“No one was arrested and the daughter did go home with the father after she expressed that was her desire to do,” the spokesperson said.

Kate, 42, has full legal custody of their eight children, the six 13-year-olds, sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, and the 16-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Jon gave up custody of the children so he would not have to pay Kate child support.

Mady slammed her father, and explained in a 2016 interview why she no longer spoke with him.

“This year I’m going to turn 16. I’m going to be learning to drive, taking the PSATs, thinking about college…so much is going on in my life. And the last thing I have time for is a toxic relationship,” she previously told People magazine about Jon.

“I wouldn’t even know what to say about him,” Cara said about her dad.

