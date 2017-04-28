Crazed Kanye West Wears Bullet Proof Vest Out To Dinner!

Kanye West is so paranoid he is going to be assassinated he’s made a bulletproof vest part of his everyday attire —

and friends fear he is days away from another nervous breakdown!

“He’s not right in the head and he’s under the delusion that he’s a target,” a snitch spilled to Radar.

“He has nightmares of being hit by bullets — he wears the bulky gear even when it’s just out for dinner!”

Tortured by thoughts of his wife, Kim Kardashian, being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October

and convinced their wealth has made them susceptible, the rapper has also invested in large amounts of security —

even ordering his fleet of cars be made bulletproof, too! “Kanye won’t go out without an army of security guards

and he’s constantly looking over his shoulder with widened eyes,” the source confided.

“He’s fearful of being followed — but it’s really all in his mind. He really has taken a massive hit to his confidence since his breakdown,

and he hasn’t felt this vulnerable since his mother died.”

“He’s paranoid beyond help and is convinced people are out to get him — it’s sad!”