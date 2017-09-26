Kailyn Lowry Reveals New TV Show – Is She Quitting ‘Teen Mom?’

Is Kailyn Lowry ready to leave reality TV? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed she is working on getting a TV show picked up after graduating from college.

“I filmed a pilot with one of my friends back in March so I am hoping to edit that and try to get it out there,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I want to pitch it and see what happens.”

Lowry, who graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor’s in Mass Communications in May, explained the premise of the pilot.

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

“It’s a TV show about working moms with a spin to it,” she explained.

Lowry also plans to return to school for her Master’s Degree.

“I just don’t know when,” she said. “It depends on the kids and where I’m at. I don’t know exactly for what yet either.”

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

It took Lowry six years to complete her Bachelor’s Degree while raising her sons Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

She recently welcomed her third son, who she has yet to reveal the name of, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Lowry recently opened up about naming her almost two-month-old son.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“I have not filled out legal paperwork yet,” she said. “There is always room for me to change my mind on the name. That’s why I haven’t announced it yet. But once I do fill out the paper work I’m going to announce it. It’s not a family name or anything like that. It’s something I stumbled across over the years and it kind of always was in the back of my mind.”

Will you watch Lowry’s new show if it gets picked up? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.