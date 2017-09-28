Kailyn Lowry Slams Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin For Bashing Her In Tell-All Book

Kailyn Lowry‘s relationship with Javi Marroquin has been up and down ever since they divorced after nearly four years of marriage. The Teen Mom 2 star admits in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com that their co-parenting relationship isn’t going well — and it’s all because of his tell-all book!

“Our relationship is for sure a roller coaster,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “Right now it’s pretty down. I’m sure in a couple of days or next week it will be back up.”

A source of contention for the couple is Marroquin’s upcoming tell-all book. Marroquin recently told Radar that the mother of his son Lincoln, 3, refuses to sign off on certain parts regarding their relationship.

“I have read the book. I actually read it twice,” the mother-of-three said. “I just feel really bad that he feels the need to put every single detail out. There are other ways to stay relevant.”

The exes appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which will air in October. Although Marroquin told Radar that he joined the show to save their marriage, she signed on with the intention to co-parent.

“I definitely don’t see myself getting back together with him at all,” Lowry said.

As Radar previously reported, Marroquin has accused Lowry of cheating on him while he was deployed by the Air Force. But Lowry insisted his claims are false.

“I definitely did not cheat when Javi was deployed,” she told Radar. “I actually feel bad that he feels the need to say that. I feel like that’s more of a relevancy thing. Like he feels the need to bash me in order to be the good guy.

She added, “In reality, we all make mistakes. There is no reason for me to bash him back or try to convince people that I didn’t do what he said I did.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016. She slapped him with a protection from abuse order in March 2017 because she claimed he harassed her and “showed up at her home aggressively.” She later dropped the PFA.

The MTV star welcomed a son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in July 2017. She is also mother to son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

