Kailyn Lowry Slams Enemy Farrah Abraham’s ‘Sex Shaming’ Claims Against ‘Teen Mom’

Farrah Abraham accused the production company of Teen Mom of sex shaming, instigating fights and more shocking claims after she was fired from the MTV series. But Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry insisted exclusively to RadarOnline.com that Abraham’s claims are false.

“I’ve never, ever experienced any of those things with our production crews,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I have a great relationship with a lot of the crew.”

Abraham was fired from the MTV series on Monday because of her return to the adult film industry. The mother of Sophia, 8, appeared in a webcam video on XXX site CamSoda years after her sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

Abraham went off on the production company yesterday in a heated Instagram rant.

“Morgan J. Freeman of 11th Street Productions is unprofessional, fake, women hater, press hungry, Sex Shaming, Hate Crimes, Poor Business Practices, unsafe working environment & accomplice Dia Sokol anxious 11 production, Viacom associate pill popping Larry Musnik & Executive promoted alcohol binger producer Kirsten Malone, taking advantage and acting as a friend to spread jealous, hate crimes to the other Teen Moms & influence a toxic unsafe working culture,” she wrote.

She added, “My daughter, my family, my self have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs! I look forward to sharing more in my first.”

Abraham then turned to YouTube to continue her rant, as she encouraged the stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to speak out.

“Either I’m turning them in or they can change,” she said of the production company. “They can sign an agreement to go with good ethics or good business practices from here on out. It’s disgusting and hateful to the core. I will not be sex shamed, I will not be verbally assaulted. You see so many people [on the show] depressed, on drugs, having substance abuse situations with alcohol, no one is credible here. It’s all fake, it’s all contrived. This speaks to many other Teen Moms who are probably trying to put this into words.”

MTV did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

