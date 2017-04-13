Caught On Camera? Kailyn Lowry Involved In Explosive Sex Tape Scandal

Farrah Abraham may not be the only Teen Mom star with a sex tape! Kailyn Lowry responded to explosive rumors that she was caught on camera having a threesome.

“The Teen Mom who can barely move her face at this point made a little homemade threesome video,” a blind item from Crazy Days and Nights read. “The woman in it has it on her cell phone.”

Luckily for Lowry, the alleged tape has yet to surface.

“So far she has not tried to sell it because she thinks the Teen Mom still prefers her over the Mom’s most recent boyfriend.”

PHOTOS: The Ring Is Off! Kailyn Lowry’s Bare Finger Confirms Divorce

Although the site revealed Lowry, 25, is the MTV star in the rumored video, she denied the accusation.

“Is this for real?” she tweeted. “Who comes up with this s**t.”

This is the latest scandal for the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, as she’s currently expecting her third child almost a year after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Although Lowry has kept the identity of her third baby daddy under wraps, fans are speculating it’s her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Lowry captioned a Snapchat photo of her bump, “Baby Lo.” Lopez even mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

But that’s not all, as she said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby’” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

A source close to the MTV star exclusively told Radar how the baby daddy has been involved in her life despite refusing to come forward on the show.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the insider said. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good. Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now. They’re working on things currently [to get back together.]”

Radar exclusively broke the pregnancy news in February. She confirmed it only hours later on her personal blog.

Do you think Lowry has a sex tape? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.