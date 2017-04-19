‘No Help!’ Kailyn Lowry RIPS Baby Daddy For ABANDONING Her & Unborn Child

Kailyn Lowry ripped her mystery baby daddy for abandoning her only months before she’s due to give birth – but the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t completely alone! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned who will step in to fill his role in her child’s life!

Lowry, 25, admitted on her personal blog that her “entire life is going to change” when she gives birth to her third child this summer.

“We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times,” Lowry wrote. “And even if the boys are with their dads I will have baby #3 in tow so no alone trips for me either.”

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

The mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, added how the new addition will force her to “actively look for a job” after the birth.

But the biggest adjustment will be raising her third child without her mystery baby daddy.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star penned. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Fortunately for Lowry she won’t be completely alone, as a source close to the reality star exclusively told Radar that she has a strong support system.

“All of her friends support her,” the insider told Radar. “Her friends have been very supportive.”

Lowry hinted over social media earlier this week that she will be raising her child with the help of her friends.

PHOTOS: Kailyn Lowry Takes Another Trip To The Plastic Surgeon’s Office After Body Overhaul

She tweeted, “Can’t wait for Becky to come help me finish the nursery. I’m so anxious.”

Lowry has yet to reveal the name of her third baby daddy.

She sparked rumors that it could be her longtime friend Chris Lopez when she captioned a Snapchat photo of her bump, “Baby Lo.”

Lowry added fuel to the rumors when she said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby'” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

Lopez also mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

Are you surprised the baby daddy isn’t involved? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.