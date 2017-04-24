Kailyn Lowry RIPS ‘Toxic’ Baby Daddy For ‘Missing Out On’ Their Child’s Life

Kailyn Lowry‘s absentee baby daddy is ruining her baby joy. The Teen Mom 2 star slammed the father of her third child only days after she revealed she would be raising their child alone.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Lowry, 25, tweeted over the weekend.

She then retweeted, “If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages.” She added, “There is just absolutely no reason anyone should show more love than the person you’re with.”

PHOTOS: Kailyn’s Jealous Rage Over Javi’s Steamy Bedroom Photos With New Girlfriend EXPOSED!

As Radar readers know, Lowry admitted on her personal blog that she would be raising their child alone.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star penned. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Although Lowry has yet to reveal the identity of her baby daddy, she sparked rumors that it could be her longtime friend Chris Lopez when she captioned a Snapchat photo of her bump, “Baby Lo.”

PHOTOS: He Has a Type! Javi Marroquin Caught On Camera Flirting With Kailyn Lowry Lookalike

She added fuel to the rumors when she said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby'” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

Lopez also mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

But Lowry, who is mother to sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, isn’t completely alone, as she worked on her child’s nursery over the weekend with friends.

PHOTOS: Divorce Off? ‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Filming ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

A source exclusively told Radar, “All of her friends support her. Her friends have been very supportive.”

Radar was the first to report that Lowry is expecting her third child this summer with her third baby daddy.

Do you think he’ll eventually be involved in the baby’s life? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.