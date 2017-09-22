Baby Name Reveal! Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Meaning Behind Son’s Moniker

Kailyn Lowry has finally chosen a name for her son with Chris Lopez over one month after his birth. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star is telling all on how she came up with her little one’s moniker.

“It’s not a family name or anything like that,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “It’s something I stumbled across over the years and it kind of always was in the back of my mind.”

Although Lowry has settled on a name, she’s still holding off sharing it with fans.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“I have not filled out legal paperwork yet,” the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, told Radar. “There is always room for me to change my mind on the name. That’s why I haven’t announced it yet. But once I do fill out the paper work I’m going to announce it.”

Lowry welcomed her son, who she has been referring to as Baby Lo, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August.

She told Radar at the time of his birth, “We don’t have a baby name and we don’t have any ideas either. Everything we thought we liked doesn’t fit him.”

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

Lowry and her friend Bone Estrada went to the hospital earlier this week to name the little one.

“Bone and I are at the hospital trying to name Baby Lo,” Lowry said over Snapchat. “We still don’t have a name so we’re going to go through these guys names on the wall.”

Lowry then read the names of the men honored by the hospital.

“Harry, John, Herman, Alan, Wallace, Maurice, Walton, James, that’s a no, Frederick is a no, Wayne, Edward, William, Robert, Tom,” she read.

PHOTOS: Hell On Wheels! Kailyn Lowry Busted For Driving Wrong Way & More Dangerous Violations

She then had a member of the nursing staff pick a name out of a bag.

“We had all the nurses put the potential names in a bag and had a nurse pick one and my top choice was picked,” Lowry revealed.

What do you think she named the baby? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.