Kailyn Lowry FINALLY Reveals Mystery Baby Daddy’s Name

After months of speculation, Kailyn Lowry has finally revealed who the father of her third child is! The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed his name over social media.

On May 2nd, OKmagazine.com tweeted a link to RadarOnline.com’s story, “Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Takes DNA Test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY The Baby Daddy?”

Lowry responded to the tweet, “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is.”

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

Fans have speculated Lopez is the mystery baby daddy after Radar broke the news of her third pregnancy in February.

Lowry, 25, said in an Instagram live video, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby'” when a fan suggested the name Holden.

She also nicknamed her bump Baby Lo, which fans assumed is short for Lopez.

Lopez even fueled rumors himself when he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

Unfortunately for Lowry, it doesn’t seem like Lopez will be involved in her and their child’s life.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

She has also ripped him in a series of cryptic tweets.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Lowry tweeted, as she then retweeted, “If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages.”

Lowry’s publicist Casi Densmore-Koon told Radar, “The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating. We don’t know how involved the father will be.”

