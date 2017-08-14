Kailyn Lowry ‘Hopes’ Chris Lopez Will Change His Ways For Baby

Kailyn Lowry once expressed her fear of being a single mother to three children after her split from Chris Lopez. After the birth of their son on August 5, the Teen Mom 2 star is revealing exclusively to RadarOnline.com if her third baby daddy will be involved in their son’s life.

“Every child deserves their dad,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

Lopez is proving he’ll be involved so far, as he was in the delivery room with Lowry when she gave birth. He also remained in the hospital and drove them home on August 7.

“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” the mother-of-two said. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”

Lowry told Radar that she was “always hoping” he would go the hospital when she went into labor.

“But just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”

As Radar reported, Lopez was uninvolved in her pregnancy after their split.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

Lowry shared on her personal blog that while her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera helps with their son Isaac, 7, and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin has 50/50 custody of their son Lincoln, 3, the newborn may not have a father as involved as her exes have been.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote in April. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

