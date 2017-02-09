‘Teen Mom’ Baby? Kailyn Lowry Confesses Pregnancy Bombshell After Showing Off Bump

Kailyn Lowry wasted no time moving on with a new man following her divorce from Javi Marroquin – and fans are already accusing the Teen Mom 2 star of being pregnant! Lowry exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if she is expecting a third child.

The pregnancy rumors kicked off when a photoshopped image surfaced of Lowry holding a positive pregnancy test. Although she denied the claims at the time, the rumors started up again when she appeared to have a bump at the Teen Mom 2 after show on Monday.

“Is it me or does Kail look pregnant,” one user tweeted, as another wrote, “I’m telling ya’ll Kail is pregnant!”

Fans also accused her of looking bumpy in a recent Instagram photo.

“It kinda looks like a pregnant belly,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Are you pregnant? Is that what you trying to announce in this picture?”

had so much fun shooting this raising my tribe tee from @little_adi_co today 👌🏻✌🏻👊🏻 #raisingmytribe A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

When asked if Lowry is expecting, the mother-of-two told Radar, “No.”

A rep for Lowry also denied the rumor by saying, “It’s completely fabricated.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry’s ex-husband caught another man in their home only days after his return from deployment.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” Marroquin said on the episode. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car as there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

