Kailyn Lowry DITCHED By Mystery Daddy Months Before Welcoming Third Child

Kailyn Lowry is preparing to welcome her third child – but her baby daddy isn’t by her side. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed over social media that the father of her child has ditched her during her final months of pregnancy.

When a fan explained her difficulty of agreeing on a baby name with her husband, Lowry, 25, responded, “Girl I don’t need anyone to agree with me and I still can’t decide.”

Lowry then revealed how her longtime friend Becky Hayter is filling in her for baby daddy when it comes to preparing the nursery.

“Can’t wait for Becky to come help me finish the nursery,” the MTV star tweeted. “I’m so anxious.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry, who is mother to Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, has yet to reveal the identity of her third baby daddy.

Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife sparked rumors that the father of her child could be friend Chris Lopez when she captioned a Snapchat photo of her baby bump, “Baby Lo.”

Lopez even mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

But that’s not all, as Lowry said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby'” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

A source initially told Radar that Lopez has been involved in the pregnancy up until this point.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the insider said. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good. Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now.”

Radar exclusively reported in February that Lowry is expecting her third child. She confirmed the baby news only hours later on her personal blog.

Lopez has not responded to Radar’s request for comment.

