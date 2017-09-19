Kailyn Lowry Finally Picks Baby Name For Newborn Son One Month After Birth

Baby Lo no more! Over one month after Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the Teen Mom 2 star finally settled on a name for their baby boy.

Lowry, 25, and her friend Bone Estrada went to the hospital to name her son, who they have been calling Baby Lo.

But there was one problem: She still didn’t have a name!

“Bone and I are at the hospital trying to name Baby Lo,” Lowry said over Snapchat. “We still don’t have a name so we’re going to go through these guys names on the wall.”

Lowry then read the names of the men honored by the hospital.

“Harry, John, Herman, Alan, Wallace, Maurice, Walton, James, that’s a no, Frederick is a no, Wayne, Edward, William, Robert, Tom,” she read.

But none of those names are Baby Lo’s moniker, as she said, “All these names are so basic!”

Although Estrada recommended the name Benji, Lowry left naming the baby in the hands of the hospital’s nursing staff!

“We had all the nurses put the potential names in a bag and had a nurse pick one and my top choice was picked,” Lowry explained. “Bone is pissed. She wanted to name him Benji and it didn’t get picked.”

So what name did the nurse pick?

“Getting it customized on a blanket and posting,” she disappointingly tweeted.

Lowry exclusively told Radar earlier this month that her and Lopez have struggled to pick a name for their child.

“Chris and I just can’t decide,” Lowry confessed.

Lowry, who is also mother to Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, welcomed her son on Saturday, August 5.

She told Radar at the time of his birth, “We don’t have a baby name and we don’t have any ideas either. Everything we thought we liked doesn’t fit him.”

What do you think she named the baby? Tell us in the comments!

