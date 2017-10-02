Kailyn Lowry NOT Attending ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion – Is She Leaving The Show?

The cast of Teen Mom 2 will be heading to Los Angeles in October for the reunion special – but Kailyn Lowry won’t be there! In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Lowry reveals she is skipping out on the reunion this year.

“I don’t really plan on going,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “It’s not something I really want to participate in.”

Lowry explained how a six-hour flight is too much to handle with her newborn son, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August.

“I’m not going to leave the baby,” she insisted.

The current season has also been a hard one for Lowry, as she hid her pregnancy before RadarOnline.com broke the news in February.

Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against her ex-husband Javi Marroquin when he showed up to her home aggressively after learning about her pregnancy. As Radar readers know, they divorced after nearly four years of marriage because she didn’t want to have another child.

Weeks after Lowry dropped the PFA, Marroquin filed for child support for their son Lincoln, 3.

As for her first baby daddy Jo Rivera, he filed for 50/50 custody of their son Isaac, 7.

“Any time that he’s ever asked me for extra days or weekends that are supposed to be my weekends, I’ve said yes,” she said on the show. “It came out of nowhere. You really did this while I was six months pregnant?”

Lowry skipping the reunion comes after she told Radar that she is working on a new project.

“I filmed a pilot with one of my friends back in March so I am hoping to edit that and try to get it out there,” she said. “I want to pitch it and see what happens. It’s a TV show about working moms with a spin to it.”

As for Marroquin, he previously told Radar that he is looking forward to confronting his co-stars at the reunion. He fought with Jenelle Evans earlier in the season when she accused him of leaking Lowry’s pregnancy news.

“I just hope if there is beef you could either squash it or say what you have to say,” he said. “If not then hopefully everyone comes out happy. We’ll see.”

